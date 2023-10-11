Bhubaneswar: Man dies while saving cat from well, another critical

TNI Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, a man reportedly died while trying to save a cat from an abandoned well near the Patia railway station of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

According to reports, a pet cat of a man accidentally fell into the 60-feet-deep abandoned well. While the owner of the cat was trying to save the cat, a 50 years-old man named Sibaram Sahu tried to help him in rescuing cat.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Soon, Sibaram entered the well to rescue the cat. However, he asphyxiated inside the well and could not come out of the well. Seeing, Sibaram’s condition, another person named Sankar Das of Padmakesharipur jumped inside the well to help him. However, he too suffocated and drowned.

On being informed, a team of firefighters reached the spot and rescued them from the well. However, by the time they were pulled out of the well, Sibaram had breathed his last. Sankar was rushed to the Patia Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition for treatment.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident to find out under what circumstances the cat fell into the well and how the tragic mishap took place.