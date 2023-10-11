Bahanaga Train Tragedy: BMC Cremates 28 Unclaimed Bodies

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities completed the cremation of 28 unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies of the Bahanaga train tragedy victims.

BMC officials cremated the 28 unclaimed bodies at the Bharatpur crematorium in Bhubaneswar. The cremation of the bodies, which began yesterday in the presence of the CBI and Railway officials, completed around 4 am today.

It is to be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar handed over all 28 bodies to the BMC authorities yesterday in the presence of the CBI officers.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar had reportedly received 162 dead bodies of the victims of train accident. Later, it handed over 81 bodies to their family and relatives in the first phase.

In the second phase, 53 bodies were handed over to the relatives following their DNA samples tests. However, 28 unclaimed and unidentified bodies were preserved at the AIIMS for the last four months.