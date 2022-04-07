UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

Insight Bureau: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. India abstained from voting today. The voting was held aftermath Bucha killings in Ukraine that stunned the world.

While 93 countries voted in favour of suspension of Russia from the Council, 24 nations voted against. 58 countries abstained from voting.

The countries who supported Russia, included Belarus, China, DPR Korea, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Syria, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Malaysia, Maldives, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, Yemen abstained from voting.