UN Security Council meeting again over Russia Ukraine conflict

Insight Bureau: The U.N. Security Council will meet again on Thursday at the request of six Western nations that sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution. The have sharply criticized the resolution for making no mention of Moscow’s war against its smaller neighbor.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all,” tweeted the U.N. mission of the United Kingdom, one of the six countries that requested the meeting. The mission posted the flags of the six council nations requesting the meeting — the UK, U.S., France, Ireland, Norway and Albania.