Harbhajan Singh to be AAP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate from Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party is going to get five seats in the Rajya Sabha, by the end of this month.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
harbhajan singh
Image- Deccan Herald
162

Aam Aadmi Party has announced Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its Punjab candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections this year. The Aam Aadmi Party is going to get five seats in the Rajya Sabha, by the end of this month.

Related Posts

Brent Crude Oil Prices fall by $40 in 10 Days

What about a Film on ‘Lakhimpur Files’, asks…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, the newly-formed state government of Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, may also give command of a sports university to Harbhajan Singh.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.