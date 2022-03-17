Harbhajan Singh to be AAP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate from Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party has announced Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its Punjab candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections this year. The Aam Aadmi Party is going to get five seats in the Rajya Sabha, by the end of this month.

Notably, the newly-formed state government of Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, may also give command of a sports university to Harbhajan Singh.