BJP announces Sritam Das as Mayor Candidate for Cuttack

By Sagar Satapathy
Sritam Das BJP Cuttack Mayor Candidate
Insight Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Film Actor Sritam Das as its candidate for the Mayor elections in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Sritam will be pitted against Subash Singh (BJD) and Giribala Behera (Congress).

BJP is yet to announce candidate for the Mayor election in Berhampur Municipal Coropration (BeMC). For Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), BJP has fielded Suniti Mund against Sulochana Das (BJD) and Madhusmita Acharya (Congress).

