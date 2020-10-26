Uddhav Thackeray woos RSS & Mohan Bhagwat

TNI Bureau: “Don’t try to teach Hindutva to Shiv Sena founded by Balasaheb Thackeray. Instead, learn it from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat”, was the message from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to BJP on Vijaya Dashami Day.

Uddhav Thackeray, who has been at the receiving end over various issues including Covid-19 management, SSR death probe and demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office, has gone aggressive to woo the RSS, the parental organisation of BJP.

Opening Temples to huge crowd during Covid-19 Pandemic, endangering people’s lives, is not real Hindutva. Let me remind of Balasaheb Thackeray who used to say “I don’t want the Hindutva of ringing bells”, said Uddhav.

There’s a huge difference between your Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva, said Uddhav while invoking Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra speech where he said that ‘Hindutva’ expresses identity, continuity of spirituality-based traditions and the entire wealth of value system in the land of Bharat.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“If you have a brain under those caps that you wear, think about the RSS chief’s words and understand Hindutva first,” Uddhav launched a scathing attack on BJP.

“Listen to the RSS Chief who defined the Hindutva in a meaningful way while segregating politics from religion,” Uddhav advises BJP.

Uddhav Thackeray asked BJP why it did not support Mohan Bhagwat for the post of President of India when Shiv Sena vouched for it.

He also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party for extending unconditional support to Nitish Kumar who vowed to ensure ‘Sangh-mukt Bharat’. Have you become “secular” now, asked Uddhav while reminding the saffron party that Nitish had wanted a “secular face” as PM in 2014 while opposing Narendra Modi.