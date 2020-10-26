TNI Morning News Headlines – October 26, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1480 Covid-19 cases including 858 quarantine and 622 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 282695 including 264102 recoveries & 17281 active cases.

👉 Angul reported 141 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Mayurbhanj (113), Khordha (110) and Cuttack (106).

👉 Odisha reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 from Khordha, 2 each from Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada and Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1259.

👉 CBI Court sentenced to 3 years Jail term to former Union Minister Dilip Ray, 2 others. All have been granted bail.

👉 Three of family found dead on railway track near Singaram station in Koraput Dist.

India News

👉 India reports 45,149 new COVID-19 cases & 480 deaths in the last 24 hours, records lowest daily spike in cases in over 3 months.

👉 Total case tally stands at 79,09,960 including 6,53,717 active cases, 71,37,229 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,19,014 deaths.

👉 Total 10,34,62,778 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 25th October. Of these 9,39,309 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Allahabad High Court grants interim relief from arrest to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family in case alleging child abuse.

👉 Recovery rate touches 90%, only 8.5% of total caseload active in India: Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

👉 Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Elections 2020 will end today.

👉 10-day long Dussehra celebrations concluded with boat ride of idols of goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara at Krishna river in Vijayawada on Sunday.

👉 4-day Army Commanders’ Conference to begin in Delhi today.

👉 Week-long Kullu Dussehra celebrations began yesterday with Lord Raghunath’s ‘rath yatra’ on Vijaya Dashmi.

👉 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper to arrive in India today for Indo-US 2+2 dialogue.

World News

👉 An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Pakistan at 4:14 am today at the depth of 10 km.

👉 Global coronavirus cases nearing 43 Million Mark.

👉 Bulgarian PM tests positive for COVID-19.