Two possible low pressures, these 8 districts of Odisha to witness heavy rainfall

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a change in weather in Odisha with the possibility of formation of two low-pressure systems in the next 7 days.

As per the reports, the first low-pressure area is likely to form around September 8 while the second system would form around September 15, 2022.

Heavy rainfall will be occurred in different parts of Odisha from September 5, 2022.

IMD has issued yellow warning for eight districts of the state in view of heavy Rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Notably, a rise in temperature in the state is causing difficulties for people. As per IMD, Bhubaneswar, 22 places in Odisha recorded day temperature of 35 degrees Celsius or above on Friday.