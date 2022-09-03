“Stolen Plane” recovered in Mississippi

TNI Bureau: In a huge relief to the law enforcement agencies in Mississippi, the “stolen plane” has landed in a field in Benton County.
The small plane has the capacity to accommodate 6-7 people.
The pilot who threatened to crash the plane into Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, has been taken into custody.
The police had earlier evacuated the sprawling department store as well as a neighboring store while dispersing people.
The pilot has been identified as an airport employee who stole the aircraft.
