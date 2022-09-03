“Stolen Plane” recovered in Mississippi

TNI Bureau: In a huge relief to the law enforcement agencies in Mississippi, the “stolen plane” has landed in a field in Benton County.

The small plane has the capacity to accommodate 6-7 people.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The pilot who threatened to crash the plane into Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, has been taken into custody.

The police had earlier evacuated the sprawling department store as well as a neighboring store while dispersing people.

The pilot has been identified as an airport employee who stole the aircraft.