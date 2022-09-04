Naveen Patnaik to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in New Delhi today

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will receive the Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement award in New Delhi today.

Naveen is scheduled to receive the award from former Chief Justice of India, Justice (retd) NV Ramana in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership.

Naveen Patnaik’s political career has been thrilling and historic. The CM who started his political saga after getting elected as MP for the first time from the Aska Lok Sabha constituency on June 1, 1997 has completed 25 years in his political career this year.

Patnaik’s contribution to the state is beyond every words. From a state that was starving day and night to a complete developing and emerging state, he has taken the people of Odisha to a new height.

As per reports, state BJD is planning a grand reception for the supremo on his return. Workers from different parts of the state will be in the city to congratulate the chief minister for getting the award.