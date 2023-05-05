Two More Odisha Collectors to tie the Knot

TNI Bureau: At a time when the marriage of IAS officers Chanchal Rana and Ananya Das has ruled the social media platforms in Odisha, two more IAS officers from the State are all set to tie the nuptial knot soon.

According to reports, Puri district Collector Samarth Verma and Rayagada district Collector Swadha Dev Singh have decided to tie the knot in Varanasi on May 21.

This would be the second marriage for both Samarth and Swadha.

Samarth had earlier married to Shuchi Singh, an allied officer. However, their marriage did not last long. Later, Shuchi married to a Jharkhand cadre IAS officer while Samarth is going to marry Swadha.

On the other hand, Swadha had married to Chanchal Rana, who is currently posted as Bolangir Collector.

It is to be noted here that Ananya Das, the Collector of Sambalpur, had earlier married to present Koraput Collector Abdaal M. Akhtar.

However, Ananya Das married to Chanchal Rana at a hotel in Guwahati in Assam on May 2.