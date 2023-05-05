Kerala High Court refuses to stay screening of film ‘The Kerala Story’

TNI Bureau: Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ and rejected a petition seeking to declare that the ‘A’ certification issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the movie should be declared illegal. ‘The Kerala Story’ was released on Friday.

Advocate V R Anoop had moved the petition after hearing the contentions in detail. However, the bench of the High Court comprising Justices N Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias C P rejected the petition.

Advocate Anoop pointed out that the movie claimed that around 32,000 women were converted and deployed in a terror mission and that the said movie portrays events that do not exist in reality. Further, the statements in the teaser are derogatory, and for Kerala, which is known for its communal harmony and secular outlook, the release of the movie will disrupt and destroy the secular fabric of the state.

However, the producer of the money said the High Court that the teaser of the movie, which claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited to ISIS, will be removed from their social media accounts.

When the advocate said that “he is objecting only on the point that they say it is a true story”, the court retorted saying “That ISIS should come and object. If these statements are offending someone, it is offending ISIS”.

It is to be noted here that the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a prayer to direct the Kerala High Court to hear a petition challenging the clearance granted by the CBFC to the film.