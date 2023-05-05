Coming Soon…‘Tipu’ – On Life of Tipu Sultan

TNI Bureau: Bollywood producer Sandeep Singh, who recently made his directorial debut with Safed, has tied up with Eros International and Rashmi Sharma for a historic drama titled Tipu, based on the life of emperor Tipu Sultan.

The first look and motion poster for the film Tipu has been released. However, announcement regarding the ensemble has not been made by the makers.

Informing about the new project, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter hand said, “EROS – SANDEEP SINGH – RASHMI SHARMA JOIN HANDS… ANNOUNCE ‘TIPU’… #SandeepSingh [currently producing #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar, #Atal and #BalShivaji] and #RashmiSharma [#Pink] announce a film based on the life of #TipuSultan… Titled #Tipu. An #ErosInternational and Rashmi Sharma Films presentation, #Tipu will be directed by #PawanSharma… Researched and developed by #RajatSethi… The film will release in #Hindi, #Kannada, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam. #Tipu posters in #Kannada, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The story of the film is researched and developed by Rajat Sethi and it will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

It is to be noted here that Sandeep Singh is backing projects such as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Atal and Bal Shivaji.