Two Fake Servitors detained for entering Gundicha Temple

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Two persons were detained by Kumbharpada Police on Friday for allegedly entering Gundicha Temple while dressed up as servitors.

The duo identified as residents of Kumbharpada and Markandeswar Sahi had entered into the Mausima Temple, had darshan of the Holy deities during Mangala Arati in the morning.

The sevayats identified them as not being one amongst them and alerted the Srimandir Police. Following which police have detained them and taken them to Police Station for interrogation.

Notably, entry of devotees into the temple is strictly prohibited by the Supreme Court amid COVID-19 pandemic.

