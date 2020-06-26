Covid-19 cases cross 6,000 mark in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 218 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 6180.

Of the 218 new cases, 198 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 20 are local cases.

Ganjam continued to be the worst affected district with 49 Corona positive cases. More 7 NDRF personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the State.

The active cases in the State now stands at 1865 and 4291 cured/discharged in the State.

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (49), Jagatsinghpur (29), Gajapati (27), Bhadrak (25), Khordha (17), Sundargarh (11), Puri (10), Mayurbhanj (9), Balasore (7), Kendrapara (6), Cuttack (5), Jharsuguda (4), Nuapada (2), Keonjhar (2), Sambalpur (2), Nabarangpur (1), Angul (1), Kandhamal (1), Jajpur (1), Boudh (1), Koraput (1).

➡️ New Recoveries – 168

➡️ NDRF Personnel (Amphan Duty, WB) – 7