Bhubaneswar reports 16 more COVID-19 cases on June 26

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 16 COVID-19 positive cases on June 26, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 274 out of which 138 have already recovered.

Of the 16 new cases, 2 cases have been reported from home quarantine while 14 are local contact cases.

As many as 11 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in last 24 hours.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhury informed that 39 employees of Blue Wheel Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (June 26):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 274

👉 Recovered Cases – 138

👉 Deceased – 3

👉 Active Cases – 132