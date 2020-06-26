English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Bhubaneswar reports 16 more COVID-19 cases on June 26

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 16 COVID-19 positive cases on June 26, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 274 out of which 138 have already recovered.

Of the 16 new cases, 2 cases have been reported from home quarantine while 14 are local contact cases.

As many as 11 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in last 24 hours.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhury informed that 39 employees of Blue Wheel Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (June 26):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 274
👉 Recovered Cases – 138
👉 Deceased – 3
👉 Active Cases – 132

