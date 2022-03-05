Twitter User’s ‘Prediction’ on Virat Kohli comes TRUE

Insight Bureau: Call it a prediction by Nostradamus or just a fluke, you will for sure drop your jaw by knowing about a Twitter user’s prediction on Virat Kohli’s performance on the pitch. The user eerily predicted Virat Kohli’s dismissal in his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday.

Although the heartbreak of Kohli’s century drought in international cricket was aware, it was a tweet by a cricket fan that blew up for all the strange reasons.

“Kohli Won’t score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he’ll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment,” a Twitter handle @Quick__Single tweeted many hours ahead of the India-Sri Lanka Test match.

Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022

The tweet later drew attention after the former India captain was deceived by Embuldeniya’s sharp turn and managed to score 45 off 76 balls. Kohli was in pure shock after the dismissal and shook his head before walking back towards the pavilion.

The tweet became viral and made people think about strange things like time travel, future prediction and all. Many users retweeted the tweet showing their reactions about how a person can predict the exact future!