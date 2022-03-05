Indian Medical Graduates from Ukraine to complete internships in India

Insight Bureau: A huge mass of Indian students who had to drop out of college halfway due to the ongoing wUkraine are seeking ways to continue their incomplete study in private medical institutions across the country.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on March 5, Saturday announced that it would allow Foreign Medical Graduates to apply for completion of internship programme in India on condition that they cleared the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

The NMC was informed that FMGs with incomplete internships are facing difficulties in registration in the State Medical Councils due to Foreign Medical Graduates Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021 and Compulsory Rotatory Medical Regulation ,2021.

As per the letter by NMC, “It is observed that some Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internship due to the compelling situations are facing stress and agony for registration. Therefore, the application to complete the remaining part of their internship in India is considered eligible.”

The NMC also mentioned that the students intending to appear for the FMGE and internship further will have to submit all the relevant identity documents and papers of completion of their primary medical education or successful completion of physical training.

According to guidelines for registration of Foreign Medical Graduates, the FMGL Regulations,2021 won’t be applicable in the following cases:

➡️ The Foreign medical graduates who obtained a foreign medical degree or primary qualification prior to November 18, 2021

➡️ The candidates who began their undergraduate medical education in foreign institutions prior to November 18, 2021

➡️ The Foreign medical graduates who are released by central government.

Near about 20,000 Indian medical students, were stuck before in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. As per now more than 60% stranded medical students are brought back and special evacuation operation is being processed to evacuate the rest.