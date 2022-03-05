More than 500 Persons pledge for Organ Donation on Biju Jayanti

Insight Bureau: Thanks to great efforts made by Odisha-Mo Parivar in the last 12 days, more than 500 people (approximately 550) pledged to donate their organs after death do that many more lives can be saved.

The ‘Organ Donation’ registration drive kicked off officially on the occasion of the 106th Birth Anniversary of Legendary Biju Patnaik. The camp was organised at the Odisha-Mo Parivar office in Bhubaneswar.

The target was 530 – 5 times of Biju Babu’s age . However, the numbers exceeded and reached 544. The figure may go up when the final data is compiled. It was a huge success indeed.

People from various walks of life joined this noble cause. They included Entrepreneurs, Bankers, Artists, Celebrities, Doctors, Lawyers, Social Activists, Media Professionals etc.

Among others, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, Bhubaneswar Mayor Candidate Sulochana Das, Mo-College Chairperson Akash Dasnayak, Senior Lawyers PK Rai & Milan Kanungo pledged to donate their organs.

Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik took the lead by pledging for organ donation. Joint Secretary of Odisha-Mo Parivar Rudra Narayan Samantray too registered for organ donation and coordinated the entire event. Health Advisor of Odisha-Mo Parivar Satyajit Dash was present at the occasion. He also registered to donate his organs.

While 316 persons registered for complete organ donation, 41 registered for heart. 39 for lungs, 61 for kidney, 31 for liver, 25 for pancreas, 21 for skin and 23 for bone-marrows.