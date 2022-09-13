Twitter Shareholders approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion Buyout Offer

TNI Bureau: The shareholders of micro blogging site Twitter on September 13 approved the $44 billion acquisition deal which was inked by the company with billionaire Elon Musk.

The bulk of Twitter’s shareholders voted in favour of Musk’s buyout offer of $54.20 per share.

Musk had made the buyout offer in April, before “terminating” the deal in July citing the “inaccurate representation” of spam accounts on the platform.