Big Coup: BJP gets former Congress MP Sanjay Bhoi

TNI Bureau: With an eye on the Congress votes in Paikamal area, which may play a decisive factor in Padampur Bypoll, the BJP has inducted former Congress MP Sanjay Bhoi into the party this morning.

Sanjay Bhoi, was elected to Lok Sabha from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 with 397,375 votes. He lost and finished third in 2014 with 2,74,610 votes. In 2019 elections, he did not contest.

Sanjay’s father Dr. Krupasindhu Bhoi was a well known Medical Practitioner in Paikamal, Padampur, Padampur and Sambalpur region. He was elected to Odisha Assembly in 1971 and 1974 from Padampur and held various portfolios in Odisha Cabinet. He was later elected to Lok Sabha from Sambalpur Constituency in 1980, 1984, 1991, and 1996.

BJP is hopeful of wooing the Kulta Samaj as well as Congress voters with Sanjay Bhoi’s induction into the party.

Apart from Sanjay, BJD leader and daughter of former MLA Dr. Murari Prasad Mishra (1990, Melchhamunda AC), Rajalaxmi Mishra also joined BJP.

BJP is leaving no stones unturned to break the Congress votes in Paikamal region get the maximum out of it.