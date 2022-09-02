Twitter Edit Button Available in 4 Countries; Know Where

Insight Bureau: Micro-blogging site Twitter said on Thursday that it is finally testing the Edit button. The site is testing the feature with select users and Twitter Blue users over the next few weeks.

“The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” Twitter said in a statement.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Twitter Blue is currently available only in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.S., and the firm hasn’t said what its plans are to roll out the subscription plan to other countries — much less what its plans are to roll out the Edit Tweet feature to the rest of its 237.8 million unpaid users.

In July, people criticized the company for increasing the subscription prices of Twitter Blue; perhaps the introduction of the Edit Tweet feature will offset that hike.

For those who will get the Edit Tweet feature, the rules are basic: Eligible users will get a 30-minute window to mend their tweets and the edited tweet will show up with a label showing a timestamp of modification. People reading the tweet can tap the label to view the editing history of the tweet.

Notably, the social media platform already offers an “Undo Tweet” button to Twitter Blue subscribers that gives users a 30-second window to cancel posting a tweet if they spot any error. The company said it will continue to offer this feature after it launches the Edit Tweet button.