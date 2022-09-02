Okha Express on Kanccha Lannka: Story of Odias in Surat

Insight Bureau: OTT platform Kanccha Lannka Original has come with another thrilling series ‘Okha Express’. This series is based on the true events of Odia migrants in Surat.

Ganjam and Surat have a very close bonding when it comes to find job. Thousands of migrant workers go to Surat by boarding Okha Express on a daily basis in search of job.

This web series articulates their stories of struggle and pain. How the migrant labourers go through offense and dark nights, how they end up being tortured after reaching in Surat in the hope of getting work, the series have all their untold sagas for the viewers.

Notably Kanccha Lannka original in the past have surprised their subscribers with many blockbuster series.

Earlier, ‘Gangs of Puri’ gained huge popularity, which was also based on real life events.