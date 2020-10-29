Twitter apologises for showing Leh as part of China

TNI Bureau: Twitter has tendered an unconditional apology before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Panel for showing Leh as part of China on its location settings.

The Panel had expressed strong displeasure over the matter and asked Twitter to tender a written apology and submit an affidavit. While Twitter officials have verbally apologised, it would be interesting to see how they respond to the demand of a written apology and affidavit.

Twitter India’s Public Policy and Communication team comprising of Shagufta Kamran, Ayushi Kapoor, Pallavi Walia and Manvinder Bali, had appeared before the JPC on Personal Data Protection Bill 2019.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lehi, who is heading the panel, had warned Twitter that misrepresenting India’s map can attract charges of treason.