Twitter apologises for showing Leh as part of China

By Sagar Satapathy
Twitter-Logo
113

TNI Bureau: Twitter has tendered an unconditional apology before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Panel for showing Leh as part of China on its location settings.

The Panel had expressed strong displeasure over the matter and asked Twitter to tender a written apology and submit an affidavit. While Twitter officials have verbally apologised, it would be interesting to see how they respond to the demand of a written apology and affidavit.

Related Posts

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dies at 92

TNI Morning News Headlines – October 29, 2020

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Twitter India’s Public Policy and Communication team comprising of Shagufta Kamran, Ayushi Kapoor, Pallavi Walia and Manvinder Bali, had appeared before the JPC on Personal Data Protection Bill 2019.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lehi, who is heading the panel, had warned Twitter that misrepresenting India’s map can attract charges of treason.

Sagar Satapathy 427 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!