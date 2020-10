TNI Bureau: The Maharashtra Police is the worst-hit police force in the country when it comes to COVID-19. At least 283 policemen including 28 officers have lost their lives due to Covid-19 till date.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

95 police personnel have been infected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 26,395. 24,595 (2671 officers and 21294 policemen) have recovered so far.

Covid-19 active cases in Maharashtra Police now stand at 1517 (188 officers and 1329 policemen).