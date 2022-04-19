Twin City records maximum temperature of the Season on Monday

Insight Bureau: The twin city has experienced stifling heat on Monday as Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded this season’s highest maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius and 40.5 degree Celsius respectively.

For the first time this year both the cities of Odisha have recorded maximum rise in mercury level above 40 degrees Celsius.

As per the data provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Angul exceeded the list being the hottest district at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Several areas other than Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha experienced sweltering heat on Monday and recorded 40 degree Celsius or more.

Angul – 43.7 degree, Balangir 43.2 degree, Baripada, Sundargarh, Boudh and Dhenkanal 42 degree each, Jharsuguda 41.8 degree, Titlagarh 41.7 degree, Sonepur 41.6 degree, Sambalpur 41.3 degree, Keonjhar and Bhawanipatna 41 degree each, Hirakud 40.7 degree, Nayagarh and Kendrapara 40.5 degree, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bargarh and Nuapada 40 degree each.

Today, the mercury level of the twin city has a bit normalized as Bhubaneswar records temperature of 36 degree Celsius and Cuttack documents at 37 degree Celsius.