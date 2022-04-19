Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia unleashes offensive on East Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Russia has initiated its long-feared, full-scale ground offensive to take control of Ukraine’s east on Monday, Ukrainian officials said. Russia attacked along a broad front over 300 miles (480 kilometers) long, marking the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war.

“The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address. He said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.”

In recent weeks, the Kremlin declared the capture of the Donbas its main goal of the war after its attempt to storm Kyiv failed. After withdrawing from the capital, Russia began regrouping and reinforcing its ground troops in the east for an all-out offensive.

The offensive got underway after Russia bombarded the western city of Lviv and a multitude of other targets across Ukraine in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country’s defenses.