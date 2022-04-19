India Military Cyber Security Breach; Probe Ordered

Insight Bureau: Intelligence agencies have unearthed a cyber security breach by military officials which is suspected to be linked to espionage-related activities by a neighbouring country.

The sources said that the strictest possible action would be taken against all the officials who are found guilty in the ongoing investigations.

Responding to an news agency’s query on the cyber security breach issue, defence sources said: “The Military and Intelligence agencies have unearthed a cyber security breach by some military officials, which is likely to be linked to espionage-related activities by a neighbouring country.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The breach has been reported on certain WhatsApp groups,” the defence sources told.

On the issue of action being taken against the officials facing the allegations, the sources said that “an inquiry, which has been promptly ordered, is in progress. Acts of infringements to existing orders especially involving counterintelligence matters, by military officials, are dealt with strictest possible manner, as they are subject to Official Secrets Act.”

In recent times, suspected Pakistani and Chinese intelligence operatives have been attempting to engage with military personnel on social media platforms in an effort to gain sensitive information from them on the military and its activities.