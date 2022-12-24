TV Actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide

TNI Bureau: 20-year-old TV Actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of a TV Serial in Mumbai.
Tunisha was rushed to the hospital after she was found hanging. But, the doctors declared her brought dead.
She was working in Sab TV’s ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ at the time of suicide. She was playing the role of playing the role of Shehzadi Marian.
Tunisha had acted in TV shows such as ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’ etc. She also acted in films like Dabangg 3, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahani 2: Durga Rani Singh.
Hours before taking the route of suicide, shared a picture of herself on Instagram with a caption ‘Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop’. But, she finally gave up.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmiqWIDtIh-/?igshid=NTdlMDg3MTY=
