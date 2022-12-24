TNI News Headlines – December 24, 2022

▶️ Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited Puri, Konark and Maa Mangala temple in Kakatpur to review various developmental works.
▶️ Odisha unit of BJP will observe 4-hour Satyagraha across the State on December 26 over the rising incidents of atrocities against women.
▶️ BJP chief JP Nadda’s Odisha tour to have 2 public rallies. One in Baliguda under Kandhamal Parliamentary Constituency and another at Chilika under Puri Constituency.
▶️ Gobinda Sahu was breathing on way to hospital from jail, claims his lawyer.
▶️ Wreath laying ceremony for 16 soldiers who died in an accident in Sikkim’s Zema held at Bagdogra Airport.
▶️ Centre made RT-PCR mandatory for international arrivals from 5 countries including China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.
▶️ Centre asks States to ensure uninterrupted medical oxygen supply amid BF.7 Covid outbreak.
▶️ Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow court for his offensive remarks made against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Maharashtra during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
▶️ The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves Garuda Aerospace’s Kisan drone.
▶️ TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial.
▶️ INDvsBAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh all out for 231 in second innings; sets 145 run-target for India.
▶️ US Prez Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Richard Verma as Deputy Secretary of State.
▶️ Hundreds of flights cancelled in US due to snowstorms.
▶️ ‘The Snowman’ star Ronan Vibert passes away at 58 after a brief illness.
