Trump seeks Putin’s help to get “compromising information” on Biden’s Son ‘Hunter’

Insight Bureau: Former US President Donald Trump has sought help from Russian President Vladimir Putin to get any ‘compromising information’ on US President Joe Biden’s son ‘Hunter’.

Trump had alleged during his 2020 Presidential campaign that the wife of the Mayor of Moscow had given $3.5 million to Hunter Biden.

Trump believes Putin has the answer on why Elena Baturina, wife of the late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, had given such huge amount to Hunter.

He further added that Biden’s son, had once worked for a Ukrainian energy company and his role is under the scanner.