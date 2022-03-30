Morning News Insight – March 30, 2022

🔹Petrol & Diesel prices hiked by Rs 80 paise per litre each – 8th hike in 9 days.

🔹 Petrol & Diesel Prices hiked by Rs 6 in 9 days in Odisha.

🔹Odisha reports 59 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – Sundargarh (15), Khordha (14). Active cases stand at 400.

🔹India reports 1,233 new COVID19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 14,704.

🔹Former Journalist Rayees Ahmad Bhat was among two terrorists killed in an encounter in Rainawari, Srinagar.

🔹US President Joe Biden signs a bill making lynching a federal crime.

🔹Pakistan PM Imran Khan loses majority as his ally MQM strikes deal with the Opposition.

🔹Russian Forces are not withdrawing from Kyiv, rather they are’repositioning: Pentagon.

🔹Portugal & Poland qualify for 2022 Football World Cup.

🔹An ammunition depot exploded in Belgorod, Russia. Several service members injured. Russia blames Ukraine shelling.