Odisha sizzles as Mercury hits over 41 Degree Celsius in 5 places

Titlagarh recorded highest with 41.5 Degrees Celsius followed by Balangir (41.4), Sonepur (41.3) and Boudh & Baripada (41.0) Degree Celsius today.

Heatwave conditions continued to sweep Odisha with the mercury soaring to 41 Degree Celsius at 5 places in the State.
Titlagarh recorded highest with 41.5 Degrees Celsius followed by Balangir (41.4), Sonepur (41.3) and Boudh & Baripada (41.0) Degree Celsius today.

Similarly, Sambalpur and Bhawanipatna recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius each.

