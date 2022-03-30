Odisha sizzles as Mercury hits over 41 Degree Celsius in 5 places
Titlagarh recorded highest with 41.5 Degrees Celsius followed by Balangir (41.4), Sonepur (41.3) and Boudh & Baripada (41.0) Degree Celsius today.
Insight Bureau: Heatwave conditions continued to sweep Odisha with the mercury soaring to 41 Degree Celsius at 5 places in the State.
Similarly, Sambalpur and Bhawanipatna recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius each.
Top #Hottest places in #Odisha pic.twitter.com/qgKcbRjQSe
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) March 30, 2022
