Tribute to Odisha Train Tragedy Victims: Ind and Aus players wear Armbands in Test Championship Final

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: During the highly anticipated World Test Championship final at The Oval in London, both Indian and Australian players, as well as umpires, paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of a devastating train accident in Odisha. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma led his team onto the field wearing black armbands as a symbol of respect.

Before the start of the match, as the national anthems of both countries played, the players stood in line, displaying the black bands on their sleeves. A minute of silence was observed, serving as a solemn moment of solidarity for the victims of the tragic train crash in Odisha.

The accident, which occurred at the Bahanaga Bazar station near Balasore, involved the Coromandel Express colliding with a stationary iron ore-laden goods train. The impact claimed the lives of at least 280 individuals, while more than 1,000 others suffered injuries. Adding to the devastation, several coaches from the derailed Coromandel Express then crashed into the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express.

In a compassionate statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), they expressed their deepest condolences and announced that the Indian Cricket Team would observe a moment of silence before the start of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. The team stood in mourning for the victims of the tragic Odisha train accident, wearing black armbands as a gesture of solidarity with those affected by the heartbreaking incident.