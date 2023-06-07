TNI Evening News Headlines – June 07, 2023

➡️Odisha Train Tragedy: Central Bureau of Investigation collects evidence from accident site.

➡️ Heat Wave condition likely in few parts of Odisha, Indian Meteorological Department issues Yellow Alert.

➡️Six labourers killed after being run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway station.

➡️Crime Branch ADG, Arun Bothra given additional charge of MD, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT); Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur given additional charge of ADG-cum-IG Prisons & Correctional Services.

➡️Nepal couple reunite with teenage son four days after Odisha train crash.

➡️India will have 220 Airports in next 2-3 years, says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demands accountability in wake of Odisha Train Tragedy.

➡️Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the best TV Newsreaders in India, passes away.

➡️World Test Championship Final: India, Australia wear black Armbands to pay respect to victims of Odisha Train Tragedy.

➡️India aims to seal Semis Berth in Women’s Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei.

➡️Salman Khan to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2, to Premiere on June 17.

➡️Indian-Origin Professor Joyeeta Gupta awarded ‘Dutch Nobel Prize’.