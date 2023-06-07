Freak Train Accident in Jajpur kills 6 Labourers

In a tragic incident that unfolded during a heavy thunderstorm in Odisha’s Jajpur district, six labourers lost their lives while 2 others sustained injuries after multiple bogies of a goods train rolled down a slope. The mishap occurred today leaving the local community in a state of shock and mourning.

According to eyewitnesses, the region was experiencing severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and heavy rainfall at the time of the accident. The goods train, which was carrying a significant load, was stationed on an incline near a construction site where the labourers were working.

The labourers had taken shelter under the train to save themselves from the rain. However, due to strong wind and thunderstorm, the coaches started rolling, leading to the tragedy. The labourers were employed by a railway contractor.

Local authorities and emergency services were immediately notified of the incident. Rescue operations were launched promptly to extract the injured and recover the bodies of those who had lost their lives. The injured labourers were rushed to the nearest medical facilities, where they are currently receiving treatment for their varying degrees of injuries. The medical staff is doing everything possible to stabilize their conditions and provide necessary care.

Railways will probe how the engine-less goods train started rolling although it has chains and jam.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of the 6 labourers in Jajpur tragedy, offered deep condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the CMRF.