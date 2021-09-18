Meet the Youngest Indian to recover with ECMO Support

Insight Bureau: A 22-month-old girl from Odisha’s Dhenkanal District, who was on ECMO support at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar following post-Covid complications, has completely recovered.

She became the youngest Baby of India to recover from Covid with ECMO support. She was discharged from the hospital today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The baby was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar around 45 days back with low Oxygen saturation. She was infected with Covid-19 three months ago, but recovered. However, she was suffering from post-Covid complications. The baby was suffering from Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, a rare disease of the lungs.

The Doctors at the AIIMS Delhi and Bhubaneswar, decided to put on her ECMO support to wash her longs. She was on ECMO support for 26 hours for the 4-5 hour procedure. At the time of the discharge, her oxygen saturation level was 97 to 98 per cent.