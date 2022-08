Trains cancelled due to derailment near Bhubaneswar Station; Check Complete List

Insight Bureau: Rail movement was affected after five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night.

The incident was reported at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division.

Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, some trains have been cancelled while many others have been short terminated.

Following Trais are cancelled due to derailment:

1. 12074/12073 BHUNANESWAR-HOWRAH-BHUBANESWAR EXP ON 23.08.2022 CANCELLED

2. 12893/12894 BHUBANESWAR-BOLANGIR-BHUBANESWAR EXPRESS ON 23.08.2022 CANCELLED

3. 18414/18413 PURI-PARADIP-PURI EXP CANCELLED ON 23.08.2022

4. 18416/18415 PURI-BARBIL-PURI EXP CANCELLED ON 23.08.2022

5. 08413/08414 TALCHER-PURI-TALCHER PASS CANCELLED ON 23.08.2022

6. 08408/08407 PARADEEP-CUTTACK-PARADEEP PASS CANCELLED ON 23.08.2022

SHORT-TERMINATION OF TRAINS:

1. 18424 NAYAGARH TOWN- BHUBANESWAR EXP WILL SHORT-TERMINATE AT KHURDHA ROAD & SERVICES BETWEEN KHURDHA ROAD- BHUBANESWAR WILL REMAIN CANCELLED ON 23.08.22

1. 22819 BHUBANESWAR- VISAKHAPATNAM EXP WILL SHORT-ORIGINATE EX BALUGAON & SERVICES BETWEEN BHUBANESWAR- BALUGAON CANCELLED ON 23.08.22

2. 18126 PURI- ROURKELA EXP WILL SHORT-ORIGINATE FROM CUTTACK & SERVICES BETWEEN PURI- CUTTACK WILL BE CANCELLED ON 23.08.22