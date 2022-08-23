Morning News Insight – August 23, 2022

🔹Odisha sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 206 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 17 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 48 fresh covid-19 cases and Sundargarh 36 covid-19 cases. Active cases stands at 2247.
🔹2 children of a family killed after wall of their house collapsed at Raidiha village in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.
🔹Low-lying areas in Kendrapara inundated amid heavy rain; rescue operation being done for 2 days.
🔹Weather Updates: Yellow Warning for heavy rain issued for 8 districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar & Mayurbhanj today.
🔹Lady Software engineer suicide case: Commissionerate Police to summon Sweta’s boyfriend Soumyajit Mohapatra for questioning.
🔹Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, several trains have been cancelled while many others have been short terminated today.
🔹Odisha Government will submit an undertaking before the National Medical Commission for its approval to start PG courses in General Medicine at PGIMER and Capital Hospital from 2022-23 academic session.
🔹 India reports 8,586 fresh cases and 9,680 recoveries, in the last 24 hours; Active cases 96,506.
🔹Indian Army foils an infiltration attempt in Jammu’s Rajouri.
🔹Hyderabad Police arrest BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged offensive comments against Prophet Muhammad.
🔹2 suspected terrorists killed along LoC in Rajouri district of J&K.
🔹An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 61km East of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 2:20 am today.
🔹Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs after leaked party video uproar
🔹Daughter of Alexader Dugin, close to President Vladimir Putin known as “Putin’s Brain” killed by Car Bomb.
🔹Russia is planning fresh strike on Ukraine infrastructure, warns US.
