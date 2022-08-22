Evening News Insight – August 22, 2022

🔹 Out of 4932new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 28 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1067.

🔹 Another 459 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1313360.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges PM Modi for addition of Default provision in NREGASoft to ensure timely payment of wages.

More than 500 Maoist supporters and sympathisers in Malkangiri district surrender before police in a single day to join mainstream.

Flood in Subarnarekha: 40,000 people evacuated in Balasore.

🔹 Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale urges Naveen Patnaik to join NDA.

🔹 A high-level preparatory meeting for the upcoming Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 was held in Bhubaneswar today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 The first indigenously developed RTPCR kit for testing Monkey Pox has been released.

🔹 Maharashtra reports 1,183 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,098 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours.

🔹 India registers most successful U20 Wrestling World Championships campaign, wins 16 medals.

🔹 Shubman Gill surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, hits highest score by Indian against Zimbabwe in ODIs.

🔹 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Uzbekistan to take part in SCO Defence Ministers Meet being held at Tashkent, tomorrow.

🔹 Pakistan government released two Indian prisoners at the Attari Wagah border in Amritsar. They had crossed the border by mistake and were caught by Pakistan Rangers.