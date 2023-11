The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Battle of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha: Who is the Better Candidate?

Out of 45 respondents, 37 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Aparajita Sarangi is the better candidate for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat while 8 people voted saying that Shreemayee Mishra is the better candidate for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.