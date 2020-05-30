TNI News Headlines – May 30, 2020

Odisha News

* Odias across globe recite ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ to show solidarity with the frontline COVID warriors.

* Number of recovered cases in Odisha rises to 1,050. Active cases stand at 760.

* Odisha: 7 migrant workers injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in the Balasore district today.

* Odisha: People are facing a scarcity of potable water in the Mayurbhanj district.

* Snana Jatra will be conducted as per the rituals without devotees.

* Ratha Jatra can be held without devotees in the presence of Officials, Cops and Sevayats; Public can watch by telecast/webcast. Final decision to be taken by Odisha Govt.

#Odisha #CoronaUpdates 👉 96 new +Ve cases

👉 Total + Ve cases – 1,819

👉 Active cases – 833

👉 Recovered – 977

India News

* India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases today.

* A team of US scientists led by an Indian-origin researcher develops test that visually detects coronavirus in 10 mins.

* Jharkhand becomes the 1st State to use Chartered Flights to bring back Migrant Workers.

* UNLOCK1: MHA issues national directives for COVID-19 management.

* Nationwide lockdown in containment zones extended up to June 30.

* Shopping malls to be allowed to open from June 8. Religious places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services to be allowed. No restriction on inter-state, intra-state movement of people, goods.

* Movement of individuals prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am across cuntry.

* Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with states and UTs: MHA.

* 1163 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases in the state to 18549.

* Over 1000 migrant workers protest at Howrah Railway Station over inadequate support from West Bengal Govt.

* Tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rises to 16,356.

* COVID-19 tally in West Bengal crosses 5,000-mark.

* Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh is going be extended till June 15.

#CoronaUpdatesInIndia 👉 Highest single-day spike in #COVID19 +Ve cases – 7,964.

👉 265 new deaths (including 69 old deaths added in Delhi).

* Uttar Pradesh Govt directs officials to provide interim assistance of Rs 2,000 to those left destitute by coronavirus lockdown and Rs 1,000 to those who do not have ration cards to get foodgrains.

* BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna apart from sending names of Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma for Arjuna award.

World News

* Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain; now has the second-largest coronavirus outbreak in the world.

* US President Donald Trump announces end of ties with WHO over virus pandemic.

* European Union appeals to Trump to reconsider leaving World Health Organization.

* Taiwan approves Gilead’s remdesivir to treat Covid-19.

* Gibraltar bans people from touching its monkeys, for fear they could catch coronavirus.

* Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from billionaire.