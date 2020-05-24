TNI Sunday News Headlines – May 24, 2020

* Odisha Health Department revises/corrects yesterday’s COVID-19 +Ve cases from 67 to 66. Total Cases: 1,335. Bargarh (1 case) added to the list – new entry in Corona Map.

* 53 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; total recovered cases in the State rises to 550.

* Change in Quarantine rules in Odisha: 14-day Home Quarantine for returnees in Urban Areas, 7-day Institutional Quarantine + 7-day Home Quarantine for Returnees in Rural Areas.

* Four-wheelers can travel from one district to another.

* Migrant woman who was travelling to Bihar from Secundarabad by Shramik Express special train gives birth in PCR Van in Jharsuguda; mother and the baby are fine.

* 14 places of Odisha record temperature above 40 degrees celsius; Titlagarh hottest at 45.845.8.

#BREAKING 👉 Bus services will resume in #Odisha .

👉 Train Services within the State.

👉 Four-wheelers can travel from one district to another. Driver + 2 Passengers allowed.

👉 Auto-rickshaws/Taxis can operate with Driver + 2 Passengers.

👉 City Bus Services from tomorrow.

* 9 CRPF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi today; positive cases stand at 359 including 137 active positive cases, 220 recovered cases and 2 deceased.

* 3041 new COVID-19 cases & 58 deaths reported today, taking total number of cases to 50231 in Maharashtra.

* Centre issues guidelines for domestic travel (Air/Train/Inter-State Bus Travel).

* MHA issues revised SOP for movement of Indians stranded abroad; says cost of travel will be borne by travellers.

* MHA issues guidelines for international arrivals; 14-day mandatory quarantine- 7 days institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation.

* With domestic flight services set to begin from tomorrow, the Union Government today issued fresh guidelines for international air travel which is likely to resume by mid-June or July.

* People gather in large numbers at the market near Jama Masjid ahead of EidUl Fitr tomorrow.

#BREAKING : Centre issues guidelines for passengers arriving from abroad. Travellers to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine – 7 days paid institutional quarantine & 7 days home quarantine.

* Arunachal Pradesh, earlier declared COVID-free, reports fresh case as student who recently returned from Delhi tests positive.

* Gujarat High Court comes down heavily on State Govt for failing to manage COVID-19 crisis; questions its testing policy and healthcare system.

* Heavy rainfall and strong winds in Bengaluru.

* 41 new COVID-19 positive cases eported in Telangana today; total number of positive cases rises to 1854.

* West Bengal: Flight services to resume at Bagdogra Airport from May 28.

* West Bengal reports 208 new COVID19 confirmed cases and 3 deaths today. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 3,667.

#BREAKING : Centre issues guidelines for domestic travel (Air/Train/Inter-State Bus Travel) 👉 Thermal screening mandatory.

👉 Asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to go home with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days.

* Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 14,063 in Gujarat.

* All 13 districts of Uttarakhand are now designated as Orange Zone.

* COVID-19 cases in CAPF near 1,200 mark, recovery rate over 60%.

* 587 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Chennai today; taking the total number of cases to 10,576 in Tamil Nadu.

* Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday.

* Vijayawada and Vizag Airports to not operate any domestic flights on Monday; services tol begin from Tuesday.