Odisha Govt allows Intra-State movement of Trains, Buses & Other Vehicles

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has allowed resumption of bus services, train services and plying of private vehicles and taxis within the State with prescribed norms. City Bus services will also resume from tomorrow.

The State Government has made some changes in quarantine rules, making 14-day Home Quarantine mandatory for all returnees (via Trains/Buses/Planes) in urban areas. In rural areas, there will be 7-day Institutional Quarantine & 7-day Home Quarantine in rural areas for the returnees.

SRC Pradeep Jena has appealed all migrants to inform the relevant authorities to record their travel via Special Shramik Trains so that their smooth transfer to various destinations as well as other concerns can be taken care of.

Intra-State Movement of Vehicles

👉 Bus services will resume in #Odisha with full capacity; passengers can’t exceed the seating capacity.

👉 Train Services within the State permitted.

👉 Four-wheelers (Private/Commercial) can travel from one district to another. Driver + 2 Passengers allowed.

👉 Auto-rickshaws/Taxis can operate with Driver + 2 Passengers.

👉 City Bus Services from tomorrow.

Change in Quarantine rules in #Odisha

👉 14-day Home Quarantine for Returnees in Urban Areas.

👉 7-day Institutional Quarantine + 7-day Home Quarantine for Returnees in Rural Areas.

👉 No Quarantine for those who travel (to and from Odisha) for the purpose of work and intend to return within 3 days.