TNI Morning News Headlines – May 25, 2020

* Odisha reports 103 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, highest-ever single-day spike. Taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1438.
* Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight wearing face shields.
* Offline sale of liquor reported in different liquor shops in Bhubaneswar despite Govt restrictions.
* Odisha native workers seen walking home at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border near Sohela in Bargarh district.
* Over 300 Surat returnees jump off train after pulling chain near Kantabanji railway station in Balangir dist, stopped by the Government Railway Police
103 new #COVID19 +Ve cases
Deogarh reports 22 cases
Koraput and Gajapati report 6 new cases each.
Recovery Rate increases.
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 25, 2020
* India registers biggest single day spike of 6,977 cases, total tally rises to 1,38,845. Death Toll Climbs To 4021.
* Offline sale of liquor reported at a counter in Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneswar despite govt restrictions.
#BREAKING : Highest-ever single day spike in #COVID19 +Ve cases in India – 6,977 new cases; 154 deaths.
Death Toll crosses 4,000 mark in India. 3,280 #Corona patients recover yesterday. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCarona #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/YyekXQDxqc
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 25, 2020
* Domestic passenger flights resume in India after a gap of two months. India will see 600 flights today.
* Over 100 flights cancelled across the country causing inconvenience to passengers.
* 3-time Olympic Gold medal-winning Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Sr dies at 95 after a protracted illness.
* 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam district.
* Mosques remain closed; People offer Eid Ul Fitr prayers at their residence.
* Bihar reports 180 new cases of COVID-19; tally rises to 2,574.
These States/UTs have reported more than 50% #COVIDー19 Recovery Rate.
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 25, 2020
* Railways has operated more than 3,000 Shramik Special Trains so far.
* President Donald Trump bans travel to the U.S. from Brazil over coronavirus.
