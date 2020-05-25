TNI Morning News Headlines – May 25, 2020

* Odisha reports 103 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, highest-ever single-day spike. Taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1438.

* Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight wearing face shields.

* Offline sale of liquor reported in different liquor shops in Bhubaneswar despite Govt restrictions.

* Odisha native workers seen walking home at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border near Sohela in Bargarh district.

* Over 300 Surat returnees jump off train after pulling chain near Kantabanji railway station in Balangir dist, stopped by the Government Railway Police

* India registers biggest single day spike of 6,977 cases, total tally rises to 1,38,845. Death Toll Climbs To 4021.

* Domestic passenger flights resume in India after a gap of two months. India will see 600 flights today.

* Over 100 flights cancelled across the country causing inconvenience to passengers.

* 3-time Olympic Gold medal-winning Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Sr dies at 95 after a protracted illness.

* 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam district.

* Mosques remain closed; People offer Eid Ul Fitr prayers at their residence.

* Bihar reports 180 new cases of COVID-19; tally rises to 2,574.

* Railways has operated more than 3,000 Shramik Special Trains so far.

* President Donald Trump bans travel to the U.S. from Brazil over coronavirus.

*