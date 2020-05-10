1st Corona Death in Ganjam; Maiden Cases from Angul

TNI Bureau: It was a bad day for Odisha yesterday. 58 more Coronavirus positive cases have been added to the tally, taking the number to 352 in the State. A total of 3,458 samples were tested yesterday.

Odisha also reported 3rd COVID-19 death as 1st Corona death has been confirmed in Ganjam District. All 29 new cases in Ganjam are Surat Returnees.

Out of the 58 new cases, 29 are from Ganjam District. Balasore reported 15 new cases (5 from Karnataka, 10 from West Bengal). Mayurbhanj too reported 1 more case (Surat Returnee).

Angul reported maiden cases of Coronavirus. 13 new cases have been detected in the district – 11 from Surat, 1 from Maharashtra, 1 local).

With Nayagarh and Angul being added to the Corona map of Odisha, 20 districts are now affected with COVID-19 virus. 3 out of them have no active cases.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 42 (Active – 33)

👉 Bhadrak: 25 (Active – 13)

👉 Jajpur: 55 (Active – 53)

👉 Kendrapara: 8 (Active – 6)

👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 50 (Active – 16)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 13 (Active – 7)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Ganjam: 118 (Active – 117)

👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 5)

👉 Mayurbhanj: 8 (Active – 8)

👉 Nayagarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Angul: 13 (Active – 13)

Total Cases in Odisha – 352

👉 Active Cases – 281

👉 Recovered – 68

👉 Death – 3