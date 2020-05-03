COVID-19 +VE Cases in Odisha rise to 162

TNI Bureau: Two #COVID19 +VE cases have been reported from Ganjam – maiden cases in the district. 2 more cases have been reported from Balasore and Keonjhar, taking the Odisha tally to 162. Both the asymptomatic cases in Ganjam had returned from Surat – Male (17) and Male (22).

One new case has been reported from Jharsuguda District – 2nd case. The new positive case is a 40-year-old female – contact of the previous case.

One more positive case has been reported from Balasore. He is a 34-year-male; returned from West Bengal. Asymptomatic case. Another case has been reported from Keonjhar. He returned from Kolkata.

2,085 tests were conducted in Odisha yesterday. 3 positive cases reported. Two more added today.

Ganjam remains in the news since yesterday. Two Odia Migrants from the district killed last night when the bus carrying over 60 passengers from Surat overturned at Kalinga Ghat on Ganjam-Kandhamal border. At least 4 people were injured.

Around 500 migrants aboard a special train from Kerala reached Jagannathpur Railway Station in Ganjam this morning. They were sent to quarantine centres.

50 students from reach Bolangir in two buses from Kota, Rajasthan. Both Boy and Girl students have been sent to separate quarantine centres.

Update: Another bus carrying Odia Migrants from Surat met with an accident on Nagpur-Amravati Highway in Maharashtra. 5 people were reportedly injured.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 21 (Active – 18)

👉 Bhadrak: 19 (Active – 10)

👉 Jajpur: 48 (Active – 47)

👉 Kendrapada: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Cuttack: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 15)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 10 (Active – 5)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Ganjam: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 162

👉 Active Cases – 105

👉 Recovered – 56

👉 Death – 1