TNI Sunday News Headlines – July 9, 2023

🔹 STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from Khordha district in Odisha; 1 person has been arrested.

🔹 Bahanaga Train Tragedy: The Station Master has been summoned by the CBI for questioning.

🔹 Commissionerate Police nabs 5 members of a dacoit gang involved in the recent attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 BJP MLA Laitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra slams BJD Government over the demand for 1st War of Independence status to Paika Rebellion; asks why the Government has not been able to allot the land required for Paika Memorial in Barunei. Lalitendu also wondered why the Odisha Government is not declaring the Paika Rebellion of 1817 as the 1st War of Indian Independence in Odia Text Books and Curriculum.

🔹 OTP Sharing With Pakistan ISI: ATS, STF, IB officials jointly interrogate accused Abhijeet Sanjay Jambure arrested by Odisha Police.

🔹 Protests over Vegetable Price Hike: Odisha Chhatra Congress workers sell vegetables in front of Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain’s residence.

🔹 West Bengal Governor rushes to Delhi to submit report on panchayat poll violence to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

🔹 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to President Droupadi Murmu; says Governor Ravi is “instigating’ communal hatred in the state, which is determental to peace.

🔹 LJP Leader Chirag Paswan hints at joining NDA; meets Union Minister Nityananda Rai.

🔹 Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of North India. Waterlogging and potholes create problems for commuters and residents in Delhi.

🔹 A large portion of road caved in Delhi’s Rohini area after heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in Sector 23.

🔹 Violence continues in West Bengal even a day after the panchayat polls.

🔹 Amarnath Yatra resumes from J&K’s Panjtarni, Sheshnag base camps after 3 days of suspension.

🔹 A bridge collapsed in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rainfall.

🔹 Re-polling will be held across 697 polling booths in Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal: State Election Commission.

🔹 Delhi govt issues flood alert amid heavy rainfall, and rising Yamuna levels.

🔹 Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested former Deputy CM O.P. Soni for amassing assets disproportionately to his known sources of income during 2016 to 2022.

🔹 Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 48 kg gold paste at Surat International Airport.

🔹 Protesting against the ongoing delimitation exercise of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev would sit on a hunger strike on Monday in Silchar.

🔹 Indian Women Team beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in first T20I to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

🔹 Sri Lanka and the Netherlands qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.