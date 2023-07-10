TNI Morning News Headlines – July 10, 2023

➡️A District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawan dies, three others critically injured in a road mishap near Champakhari in Malkangiri.
➡️Medicines worth Lakhs of rupees reduced to ashes at the warehouse of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) at Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Bol Bam devotees throng Shiva shrines across Odisha on first Monday of Holy Shravan.
➡️IMD predicts heavy rain, thundershower in some Districts of Odisha till July 13.
➡️Several dead, tens of millions affected as Monsoon rains wreak havoc in northern India.
➡️Delhi breaks 41-year-old rainfall record as the capital city recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours.
➡️Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi temporarily closed for traffic due to waterlogging.
➡️Amarnath Yatra resumes on Pahalgam route after 3 days as weather improves in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 6,000 pilgrims were stranded during the suspension.
➡️West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Re-polling underway in 697 booths in 5 districts today following violence during panchayat polls in the State on July 8.
➡️LJP Leader Chirag Paswan to meet BJP National President JP Nadda & Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle buzz.
➡️Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023.
➡️Former India Captain Sunil Gavaskar turns 74 today.
➡️Sensex climbs 252.87 points to 65,533.32 in early trade; Nifty advances 76.1 points to 19,407.90.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.55 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred 93km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at around 12.10am.
➡️Washington D.C. to include Sikhism as part of school curriculum.
